Wake Forest Lands 4-Star Shooting Guard Aaron Clark

We’re about 2 weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 basketball season, but Steve Forbes and the rest of the staff are kicking things off a little early, grabbing their first commit of the 2023 class with Aaron Clark.

It took a Village to get me here!!! Appreciate everyone that played there part to get me to where I am pic.twitter.com/pNQGRA8pOz — aaron clark (@aaronclarkkk) October 24, 2022

Clark is a 6-5 shooting guard who is rated as 4-star prospect by ESPN. He is also listed as the 31st best shooting guard in the class and the 2nd best player from the state of New Hampshire. He chose Wake Forest over a slew of offers from teams including Miami, BYU, Georgetown, Iowa, Maryland, and Xavier.

Looking at some his highlights, the first thing I noticed is that he is left-handed, which is always just something you have to point out when you see it. His tape reminds me a little of last year’s ACC Player of the Year, Alondes Williams. He’s got plenty of size at 6-e to take his man inside and score, and he handles the ball well enough to create his own offense. In the first video below, you will see a few passes that will look pretty familiar to some that we saw last season. On top of all that, he can shoot the 3 extremely well and has some pretty deep range—and no lack of confidence to let it fly.

This is a great pickup for the future of Wake Forest Basketball!

Go Deacs!