How to Watch: #13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) vs Boston College Eagles (2-4, 1-3)

Game Info

Time: 3:30 PM, Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | Truist Field (31,500 capacity, turf)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake -20.5

Over/Under: 60

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 90% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 41—BC 10 (2021)

Opponent’s Last: 31-3 loss vs Clemson

Weather Forecast: 65 degrees and clear

The bye week is now in the past, and the second half of the 2022 football season starts today with #TheRivalry against Boston College. On paper, this should not be much of a game at all since the Deacs have one of the best offenses in the nation and Boston College has one of the worst (113 out of 131). In fact, Wake is averaging over 20 points and 100 yards per game more than the Eagles. Combine that with the fact that Wake is at home, and this game should be a blowout win for the Deacs. Football is not played on paper however, so it is up to the Deacs to go out and prove that they are the better team. I would not mind a repeat of last year’s game.

Go Deacs!