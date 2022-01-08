How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-2) vs. Syracuse Orange(7-7, 1-2)

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 8th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -4

Over/Under: 155

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 53 | NET: 45

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 71 | NET: 106

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-77

Opponent’s Best Win: Indiana (24)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Colgate (165)

Previous Matchup: Wake 73—Cuse 75 (2020)

Head to Head All Time: 1 win, 9 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 71% chance to win

The Deacs are back for the second game of the three game homestand, and today they take on the Syracuse Orange. With Syracuse, you know that you are always going to see the vaunted 2-3 zone, but this year the Orange also has a pretty lethal backcourt of shooters. Led by Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse is first in the ACC in both 3-pointers attempted and 3-pointers made per game, hitting an average of 12 3-pointers a game at a 39% rate in conference play. The Orange are also averaging an ACC best 16.3 assists per game as a team. The one guy the Deacs cannot help off of is Joseph Girard III, who is shooting a red hot 49% from behind the 3-point line. As long as the Deacs don’t settle for too many deep balls on offense and run the Orange off of the 3-point line, they should have a good chance at getting their second straight win. Go Deacs!