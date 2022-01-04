How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 1-2) vs. Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 1-1)

Time: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 4th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2

Over/Under: 146.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 65 | NET: 56

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 42 | NET: 68

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 73-72

Opponent’s Best Win: Loyola Marymount (113)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: South Carolina (95)

Previous Matchup: Wake 85—FSU 92 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 25 wins, 29 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 63% chance to win

The Deacs are a bit of losing streak after dropping two ACC games in a row, but the good news is that now Wake Forest will finally get to play a conference game in front of the home fans. In fact, after playing their first three conference games on the road, the Deacs now have three straight home games against FSU, Syracuse, and then Duke. Classes don’t begin for Wake Forest students until January 10th, so the first two games of this homestand will probably not have a full, rowdy crowd, but hopefully everyone will be back for the Duke game on the 12th. Go Deacs!