Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith enters transfer portal

The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away.

This morning hometown hero Christian Beal-Smith entered the transfer portal to find a new home for his final collegiate season.

2017 3-star RB Christian Beal has entered the portal as a grad transfer after rushing for 1,871 yards and 14 TD during his Wake Forest career @WakeRivals @rivalsmike https://t.co/JkuLk32e0s — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 3, 2022

Amassing 1,871 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground during his time at Wake, Beal-Smith emerged as the starting running back for two consecutive years, was by far the best pass blocker in the room since 2019, and was the leader of a room that has an absurd amount of talent.

While it comes as a bit of a shock leaving his hometown, if pursuing the NFL is his dream, it does make sense for him to move to a system that isn’t splitting carries between three backs and be more of a feature guy, but regardless he has been part of some highs and lows at Wake Forest and should be appreciated for everything he’s done from playing through injuries to being a guy others in the room can look up to.

With this move, Wake Forest has four running backs on scholarships(Christian Turner, Quinton Cooley, Justice Ellison, and Will Towns) and is bringing in two more signees in the summer(Demond Claiborne and Tate Carney.)

Best of luck to Christian on wherever he lands!