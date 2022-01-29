How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3) vs. Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6)

Time: 8PM Saturday, January 29th, 2022

Location: Syracuse, New York (Carrier Dome, 35,446 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +1

Over/Under: 151.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 31 | NET: 35

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 95 | NET: 105

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-75

Opponent’s Best Win: Indiana (32)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Pittsburgh (186)

Previous Matchup: Wake 77—Cuse 74 OT (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 2 wins, 9 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 50% chance to win

The Deacs got a nice break after taking down the Boston College Eagles on Monday by 30 points, so hopefully the extra rest will help Wake Forest in another tough ACC road game against the Syracuse Orange. Wake has never beaten the Orange in the Carrier Dome, but it seems like they should have a pretty good shot today, since Wake has been playing some great basketball lately, and Syracuse has won just 2 of their last 8 games (and their coach is telling his players they aren’t good or capable of improving). The first game with Syracuse with to overtime, but since that game, Wake has gotten back Daivien Williamson and Damari Monsanto; their ability to shoot the ball from deep should be pretty helpful against the zone. Let’s go get that first W in Syracuse. Go Deacs!