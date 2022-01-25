Wake Forest NET Ranking Breakdown

Wake Forest is currently 17-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC, and since we have a little time off until the next game, now seems like as good of time as any to check in on the NET rankings—as requested—and see how the Deacs are stacking up for the NCAA Tournament. Keep in mind that this is based off the NET rankings as of January 24th, so these rankings will probably change as more games are played.

The Deacs are currently 33rd in the NET rankings and sit at 1-3 in quad 1 games, 3-1 in quad 2 games, 5-0 in quad 3 games, and 8-0 in quad 4 games. You can find the complete NET rankings and the breakdown of each team’s record here. It is also helpful when looking at these quadrant records to know what the criteria is for each quad. Per the NCAA, the breakdown is as follows:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Based on those definitions, here is the breakdown of Wake Forest’s schedule based on the rankings through January 24th.

There are just 2 more chances on the schedule for Wake Forest to pick up quad 1 wins against Florida State and Duke both on the road. Those will likely both be very tough games to win. Oregon State completely falling apart and dropping into Quad 4 territory is not doing Wake any favors, but VMI and Charlotte coming together strong could balance that out. Wake will definitely want to avoid losing to Pittsburgh at home to avoid having any bad quad 4 losses on their resume come selection time. Hopefully the Deacs will just win the rest of the games and we won’t have to worry about losses. Go Deacs!