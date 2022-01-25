Recap: Wake Forest Stomps Boston College 87-57 for Fourth Straight Win

The winning streak continues for the Deacs as Wake Forest won its fourth straight ACC game and its third straight by double digits, taking down the Boston College Eagles 87-57. Over the four-game winning streak, Wake Forest is outscoring their opponents 328-252 and has held each opponent to under 40% shooting from the floor. That is an impressive feat. The 30 points win over the Eagles marks the first time since 2005 that the Deacs have won three ACC games in a row by 15 or more points.

Wake Forest won by 30 points tonight, its largest win in conference play since 2017.



They've won their last three ACC games by 15+ points each for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when Chris Paul was the Demon Deacons point guard pic.twitter.com/BsO7I78dkz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2022

I won’t lie, I was sort of worried about this game. Combining the big win over UNC with the quick turnaround time and the strange 6pm tip in a barely 1/4 full LJVM Coliseum, and I felt like this had the makings of an all-time let-down spot against a team that Wake would normally beat pretty easily. The Deacs came out a little sloppy in the first 4 minutes or so, but my fears were pretty quickly put to rest as Wake just dominated the Eagles for pretty much the remainder of the game. The Deacs held the lead for nearly 39 minutes of the game.

The defense was once again the best part of the game for Wake Forest. The Deacs held Boston College to just 25.4% (18-71) shooting from the field, which is an incredible feat. Even more incredible is that 25.4% is not even the best field goal percent defense Wake has played ~this month~, holding FSU to 24.2% back at the start of the month. The defense also paved the way for 21 fast break points and several highlight dunks.

Wake Forest has now held their opponent to below 40% shooting from the field in 14 of their 21 games so far this season, more than any Wake Forest team since 2010—and it is still January. The Deacs are playing some incredible team defense right now and as long as they continue to do that, I think they are a top 5 team in the ACC.

Offensively, the Deacs had yet another well balanced scoring attack with 5 players in double figures and 19 assists as a team. Alondes Williams continues to be Wake’s best player and flirted with another triple double, finishing the game with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Colorado transfer Dallas Walton had a fantastic game as well with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks. Junior Jake LaRavia had his second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and was finally able to get some rest, playing just 25 minutes in the blowout win. Senior Daivien Williamson added 12 points on 4-5 shooting and Khadim Sy scored 10 points on a perfect 4-4 from the field.

With the win, Wake Forest moves to 17-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference. Just let that sink in. The Deacs have 17 wins total and 7 conference wins and IT’S STILL JANUARY. I just can’t say enough about what an incredible job Steve Forbes has done getting the program back on track in not even two full seasons after an entire decade of mediocrity. It has been a joy to watch thus far. Now, Wake will finally get some much-deserved time off before heading to New York to take on Syracuse. The Deacs have never won in the Carrier Dome, but Forbes has been smashing droughts all month, so why not another one. Go Deacs!