How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3) vs. Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4)

Time: 6 PM, Monday, January 24th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake -10.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 34 | NET: 40

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 130 | NET: 156

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-65

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (37)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Albany (279)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—BC 65 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 12 wins, 15 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88% chance to win

After not playing a home game for a whole 24 hours, Wake Forest is finally back at the Joel to take on the Boston College Eagles in a game that was supposed to take place in December. The Deacs are favored by double digits, but it is always dangerous to underestimate your opponent in the ACC, especially after a big win. The Eagles are not very good this season, sitting at 8-9 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, but they are coming off of a 68-63 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies, so they are still a capable team. Remember that if you are attending this game, you will want parking pass #10 and your tickets may be under “expired passes” on your phone. Go Deacs!