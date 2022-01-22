How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 5-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2)

Time: 8 PM, Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -1.5

Over/Under: 150

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 41 | NET: 44

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 37 | NET: 43

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-75

Opponent’s Best Win: Michigan (30)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Notre Dame (64)

Previous Matchup: Wake 73—UNC 80 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 67 wins, 163 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58% chance to win

Wake Forest is on a two-game winning streak and now they return home to take on a Big Four rival in the North Carolina Tar Heels. This is a big game for the Deacs not just because of who the opponent is, but because of how similar the records for the two teams are. A win against the Heels would vault the Deacs above UNC in both the conference and most likely the NET rankings, at least for the time being. That win could become very important when it comes time for ACC and NCAA Tournament seeding (How great is it to even be thinking about seeding for the post season in January?). Because of how similar Wake and Carolina are in record and ranking, the home court advantage could have a massive effect on the outcome of this game, so we need to be loud. The Deacs are having a “white out” for the game (which seems a little odd to me given our primary color is black and their primary color is white), so get to the Joel and wear white for the game, assuming you aren’t snowed in. Drive safely and Go Deacs!