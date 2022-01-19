How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3) vs. Geogia Tech Yellow Jackets 7-9, 1-5)

Time: 7 PM, Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

Location: Atlanta, Georgia (McCamish Pavilion, 8,600 capacity)

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 50 | NET: 49

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 120 | NET: 153

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 72-69

Opponent’s Best Win: Boston College (132)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Miami Ohio (138)

Previous Matchup: Wake 63—GT 75 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 40 wins, 46 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 65% chance to win

The Deacs broke one streak last time out, taking down UVA in Charlottesville. Now we once again come to the dreaded Atlanta streak. I’m sure everyone is already very aware that Wake Forest has not beaten Georgia Tech on the road since February 22nd, 2004—that is an absurd drought considering some of the teams Wake has had in that time span. This seems like a good year to break that streak, given that the Deacs are looking good again and Georgia Tech is just 1-5 in the ACC and hasn’t beaten a team ranked inside 130 in the KenPom. The Yellow Jackets do still have the always dangerous Deacon Killer, Michael Devoe, who is averaging 19.25 points in his 4 games against Wake Forest on 61% shooting from the floor and 52% shooting from the 3-point line. Someone should probably guard him. Let’s break another streak. Go Deacs!