Damari Monsanto Cleared to Play

According to Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes, Damari Monsanto has made the decision to play this year and is available for the Georgia Tech game.

Monsanto had surgery to repair an Achilles injured suffered at practice all the way back on June 9th, 2021. At the time, it was announced that Monsanto would miss the entire 2021-22 season recovering from that surgery, but it appears that his recovery has gone better than expected.

Though he is available, I’m not sure exactly how Monsanto is going to fit into the rotation going forward. Forbes has pretty much stuck with a 7 to 8 man rotation for most of the season with Khadim Sy, Cam Hildreth, and Carter Whitt getting just about all of the bench minutes for the Deacs. Wake has been fairly successful so far using that rotation, so we will have to wait and see if having another talented wing player causes Forbes to make a change.

Monsanto, a 6-6 forward, averaged 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over 25 games as redshirt freshman last season at ETSU. He was voted the SoCon Freshman of the Year and SoCon All-Freshman Team by both the coaches and the media and was also named All-SoCon Third Team by the media.

Welcome back, Damari. Go Deacs!