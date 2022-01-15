How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2)

Time: 4:30 PM, Saturday, January 15th, 2022

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia (John Paul Jones Arena, 14,593 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports Go/ACC Network Xtra

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +3.5

Over/Under: 128.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 57 | NET: 55

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 64 | NET: 83

Kenpom Prediction: Virginia wins 66-63

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (31)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: James Madison (155)

Previous Matchup: Wake 61—UVA 70 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 70 wins, 69 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 37% chance to win

The last game against Duke didn’t go so well, but the Deacs finished out their three game homestand with a 2-1 record, so that’s still pretty solid. Now the Deacs return to the road for a couple of games, starting with the Virginia Cavaliers and their staunch packline defense. The Deacs haven’t beaten the Cavs since 2013 and have lost 9 straight against UVA in that time. Virginia stumbled several times early in the season with some bad losses, including Navy, James Madison, and a 20-point blowout loss to Houston. That being said, the Cavs seem to have started getting things together, and sit at 4-2 in ACC play. We know UVA is going to try to slow the pace way down and take the life out of the Wake Forest offense, so the Deacs need to get out and run every time they get the chance. Let’s go get the W. Go Deacs!