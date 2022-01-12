How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 3-2) vs. #8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1)

Time: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +4.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 53 | NET: 47

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 13 | NET: 13

Kenpom Prediction: Duke wins 78-73

Opponent’s Best Win: Gonzaga (2)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Miami (83)

Previous Matchup: Wake 60—Duke 84 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 79 wins, 176 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 35% chance to win

This is easily the biggest game of the season for Wake Forest and could be the biggest game in the Joel since Wake Forest took on #10 Louisville back in 2017. The Deacs come into tonight’s game 13-3 overall and looking like they could make some noise in the ACC. The Blue Devils are 12-2 and once again have a top 10 team chock full of NBA talent. This should be a measuring stick game for Wake Forest in their second season under Steve Forbes, as the Deacs appear to be on their way to being a very good team but have had the benefit of a weaker schedule so far (233rd in strength of schedule per KenPom). We should have a pretty good idea after this one just how good this Wake Forest team is. With the Tie Dye Nation back in force, at least for this game, a win over Duke would feel just like old times. Go Deacs!

Please note that if you are attending this game, Wake Foerst has implemented a new rule requiring fans to either be fully vaccinated or show a negative covid 19 test to enter the Joel. You can find all the information regarding the rules of the new policy here. I would plan on arriving early if you are attending the game, as checking tickets, vaccines cards/covid tests, and IDs is probably going to be a very slow process, especially for the first game.