Wake Forest Game Against Boston College Rescheduled for January 24th

The Wake Forest Men’s Basketball game against the Boston College Eagles has been rescheduled for January 24th at 6PM on ACC Network.

The game was original scheduled to take place on December 22nd, but due to Covid issues with the Boston College team, the game was originally forfeited and then postponed by the ACC. This good news is that the Deacs are getting a home game back, since home games are always extremely important in the ACC. However, this game being played on the 24th will cause the Deacs to have another quick turnaround after playing the Tar Heels at home on the 22nd. That gives Wake just Sunday to recover and prepare for the game.

Per the release, if you want to attend this game, your season ticket and parking pass from the original game date, if you purchased them, are still good. Since the parking passes just use an arbitrary number system and don’t have the opponents listed on them for some peculiar reason, the pass in question would be parking pass #10. Also be aware that “For some iPhone mobile ticket users it may be necessary to check under “expired passes” in their Apple Wallet, and uncheck “hide” to move the game back to ‘active passes’”.

Getting a lost conference home game back is definitely a bonus for Wake Forest.