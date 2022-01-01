How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 1-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 2-0)

Time: 6:00 PM, Saturday, January 1st, 2022

Location: Coral Gables, Florida (Watsco Center, 7,972 capacity)

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +1

Over/Under: 149.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 61 | NET: 47

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 96 | NET: 107

Kenpom Prediction: Miami wins 77-76

Opponent’s Best Win: Clemson (38)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Dayton (101)

Previous Matchup: Wake 66—Miami 54 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 12 wins, 12 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 46% chance to win

The Deacs are kicking off the new year in style with a road game against the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes are currently tied for the top of the conference at 2-0, so Wake is going to need to play better than they did the last time out against Louisville (and hope the clock operator is better) if they want to come away with a win. It is unfortunate that this game falls the day after the Gator Bowl when plenty of Deacon Nation will be traveling home, but the good news is that this is not a home game. Basketball season is just getting into the swing of things now, and I’m excited to see how the Deacs perform in conference play. Happy new year and Go Deacs!