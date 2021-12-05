Wake Forest to Battle Texas A&M in 2021 Gator Bowl Dec. 31

Wake Forest (10-3) will take on Texas A&M (8-4) in the Gator Bowl. A rematch of the 2017 Belk Bowl, an absolute thriller that saw Wake Forest come out on top 55-52, the game will put the somewhat reeling Demon Deacons against an Aggie team that is the only team to have defeated Alabama this season.

A&M notched victories against Kent State, Colorado, New Mexico, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Auburn, and Prairie View A&M, but lost to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU. I feel like this should be a very good match-up, and with any luck, the game will be another barn burner. Wake Forest will need to account for A&M’s defense, which only gave up 20+ points three times all season, but one of those times was in A&M’s 41-38 thriller victory over Alabama, so it makes me wonder if these teams might be headed for another high octane shootout.

What do you all think of the matchup? Sound off in the comments. Go Deacs.

—SF