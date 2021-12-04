Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Pitt Panthers in ACC Championship Game

Time: 8:00 PM Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, 74,867 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: BLACKOUT

Spread: Wake +3

Over/Under: 71

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 39% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 13—Pitt 34 (2017)

Opponent’s Last: 31-14 win over Syracuse

Weather Forecast: 60 degrees and partly cloudy

Who could have imagined the season the Wake Forest Demon Deacs are having this year. After being picked to be 5th or 6th in the Atlantic, the Deacs won 10 games for the second time in school history with a chance to win up to 12 total. Today, down the road in Charlotte, the Deacs have a shot at the ACC Championship against the Coastal Division Champions, the Pittsburgh Panthers. It should be a fun back and forth contest with a New Year Six Bowl (Peach Bowl) on the line.

Let’s go Deacs!