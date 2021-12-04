How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1) vs Pitt Panthers (10-2, 7-1) in ACC Championship Game

Time: 8:00 PM Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, 74,867 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: BLACKOUT

Spread: Wake +3

Over/Under: 71

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 39% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 13—Pitt 34 (2017)

Opponent’s Last: 31-14 win over Syracuse

Weather Forecast: 60 degrees and partly cloudy

What a season it has been for the Wake Forest Football Team. The Deacs finished off the regular season with 10 wins for the second time in program history, and they still have a chance to get to 11 or 12 wins this year. Today, they are in Charlotte for a shot at the ACC crown against the Coastal Division Champion Pitt Panthers. This should be a high scoring back and forth affair, so Wake is going to need to score probably every time they have the ball to win this one. With a trip to a New Years Six bowl hanging in the balance, this is the biggest game the program has had since winning the ACC back in 2006. I can’t wait. GO DEACS!