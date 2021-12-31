How to Watch & Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 7-1) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-7, 2-7) in TaxSlayers Gator Bowl

Time: 11 AM Friday, December 31st, 2021

Location: Jacksonville, Florida (TIAA Bank Field, 67,858 capacity, Bermuda grass)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake -16.5

Over/Under: 63

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 76% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 13—Pitt 34 (2017)

Opponent’s Last: 40-16 loss to Maryland

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees and mostly cloudy

It has been a historic season for the Wake Forest football team. The Deacs got themselves 10 wins for just the second time in school history, won the ACC Atlantic division for the second time in school history, and made the top 10 for the first time in school history. That is a what I would call a great season. Now, the Deacs have a chance to get to 11 wins with a win in the Gator Bowl. Obviously, Rutgers is not the team Wake thought they would be playing at the beginning of the month, but the Scarlet Knights heroically stepped up and chose to play when it looked like the bowl game was going to be outright cancelled when Texas A&M decided they couldn’t play. Wake Forest fans should be grateful to Rutgers for giving the Deacs the chance to finish the season off with a win after a not-so-great performance in the ACC Championship Game. That being said, I still hope we beat them by 70. Go Deacs!

