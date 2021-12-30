BSD Staff Predictions and Odds: 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Untitled Name Winner Spread O/U Name Winner Spread O/U Adam 11-2 6-7 6-7 Cam 10-3 7-6 10-3 Elijah 11-2 7-6 6-7 SF 10-3 7-6 6-7

Game Info

Adam: Wake 42—Rutgers 24 | Wake -16.5 | Over

I have absolutely no idea what to expect from Rutgers because they were just kind of shoehorned into this game at the last second. Based on looking at their season stats, they are not a team that is going to try to outscore their opponent and really just rely on the run game. With just 313 yards of offense per game, this will probably be one of the worst offenses Wake has played all season, so hopefully the defense will be able to keep them check. With the Scarlet Knights not having played in a month, it will probably take them a while to get back into the swing of things, so if the Deacs can get a hot start they should be able put the game away before Rutgers gets anything going.

Cam: Wake 42—Rutgers 10 | Wake -16.5 | Under

I just can’t pick a team that has less than a week of practice after not tackling for a month to be competitive. Get in, get the win, play some young guys, get out.

Elijah: Wake 45—Rutgers 31 | Rutgers +16.5 | Over

Given the rescheduling, I feel like everyone is expecting the Deacs to be a little bit of a letdown. I don’t see it, given the Deacs can end the season with one of the best seasons in program history with an 11th win. Deacs offense takes a little hit with Roberson leaving for the draft but I think the Deacs get up 20+ points before letting Rutgers score a little bit in garbage time.

SF: Wake 31—Rutgers 10 | Wake -16.5 | Under

If Wake doesn’t turn this game into a laughter early, there are problems. I think the offense will suffer very slightly form Jaquarii Roberson going pro (which for the record I’m super happy for him) but I think there’ll be a next man up situation. It’s hard for me to feel like Rutgers will be able to matchup very well.

Average: Wake 40—Rutgers 19 | Wake -16.5 | Under

Well we are feeling pretty confident in the Deacs but at differing levels. Let’s do this thing. Go Deacs!