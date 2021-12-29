How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 1-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 1-0)

Time: 8:00pm, Wednesday, December 29th, 2021
Location: Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center, 22,000 capacity)
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake +5.5
Over/Under: 142.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 66 | NET: 37
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 52 | NET: 88
Kenpom Prediction: Louisville wins 73-68
Opponent’s Best Win: Mississippi State (42)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Furman (119)
Previous Matchup: Wake 65—UL 77 (2020)
Head to Head All Time: 2 wins, 8 losses
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 31% chance to win
Christmas has come and gone and the Deacs are finally back in action tonight after almost two weeks without a game. As covid-19 caused Boston College to cancel their matchup with Wake Forest on December 23rd, the Deacs haven’t played since beating the Charlotte 49ers at the buzzer on the 17th. Louisville is under similar circumstances, though, as a coivd outbreak forced them to pause all basketball activities for eight days, including postponing their rivalry game with Kentucky. The Cardinals seem to be healthy and ready to go, so hopefully this game goes off without a hitch. Let’s get back to playing basktball and Go Deacs!
