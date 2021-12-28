Jaquarii Roberson to enter NFL Draft

All good things must come to an end, and this one will have a happy ending.

Jaquarii Roberson has made it official that he’s skipping the bowl game to have (minor)surgery and entering the NFL Draft.

Appreciate you Deacon Nation pic.twitter.com/R81RMcovx8 — Jaquarii Roberson (@quarii25) December 28, 2021

Roberson broke out on the scene in 2020 when there were a ton of questions of what would happen without Sage Surratt, Scotty Washington, and Kendall Hinton for Wake Forest. After becoming one of the best receivers in the country last year, he followed it up by showing it wasn’t some sort of fluke, amassing 133 catches for 2,004 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Q will get to walk away with his degree after four years and more than likely slot into a mid-round selection in the upcoming draft.

As for the bowl game, we’ll stand to get our first extended look at second-year receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, who has been electric in his own right.

Congrats on your new journey, Q! You’ve represented Wake well and we’re all behind you on the next steps in your journey