Wake Forest to take on Rutgers in Gator Bowl

It’s been a wild 24+ hours from learning that Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl, to now learning that Rutgers will be the new opponent for Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Better late than never



The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING pic.twitter.com/cJw3mrqsCu — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 23, 2021

The Greg Schiano-coached team found themselves finishing the year at 5-7 and being a puzzling team all year, but this will end the nation’s second-longest bowl(since 2014) and be the most prestigious bowl game Rutgers has ever participated in.

Will they be at full strength? Absolutely not. The team hasn’t been practicing since their season ended, players such as Olakunle Fatukasi, Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco, Julius Turner and, Mike Tverdov have already pivoted to focusing on the NFL, and the game is in 8 days. There’s not a whole lot of time for a team to get into game shape but as long as they can play safely, I’m down for that.

I’d imagine Wake to be close to two-touchdown favorites in this game.

Let’s send the seniors out with a win, and shoutout to Rutgers for not being scared like the kiddos down in College Station