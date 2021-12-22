BREAKING: FCS All American DT Kobie Turner commits to Wake Forest

Defensive Tackle was a huge need going into the offseason with the departures of Miles Fox and Sulaiman Kamara, plus Tyler Williams being oft injured.

Dave Cohen went into the portal and got his man, landing Kobie Turner out of Richmond.

Absolutely PUMPED to play my last year at Wake Forest University @WakeFB !! Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. Time to get to work to bring another championship back to DEACTOWN!! @CoachCohenWake @CoachClawson #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/Woq8dXdEnM — Kobie Turner (@TurnerKobie) December 23, 2021

Standing 6-3, 290 pounds Turner was an absolute monster on the FCS level after originally starting as a walk-on. This fall alone: 1st-Team all CAA, CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, and Second Team All-America by Stats Perform FCS. He racked up 54 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, and even recorded 2 touchdowns.

This past spring you ask? CAA Co-Defensive Player of the year, First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association, First Team All-State by VaSID, Second Team AP All-America, and Second Team All-America by STATS Perform FCS.

Turner chose Wake over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech(the only other two schools he visited) while also receiving offers from Northwestern, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Appalachian State, and Liberty.

When speaking with Evan Watkins at 247Sports, Kobie gave a little insight as to what he was looking for in his next stop: “A place to go and immediately contribute, a scheme that fits me, a coach who can take my game to the next level, the exposure and opportunity to prove myself vs. NFL talent, and the resources to put myself in the best position for next year’s NFL Draft.

“This is a business decision for me that’s all about taking the next steps to achieving my lifelong goal of being successful in the NFL.”

Turner is expected to be on campus in January.

Welcome to Winston-Salem, Kobie!