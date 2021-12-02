Dave Clawson Wins ACC Coach of the Year

10-2 season? Check.

ACC Atlantic Division championship? check.

Contract extension? Check.

ACC Coach of the year? Check.

ACC Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/9Mbagj9YLe — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) December 2, 2021

Dave Clawson turned in only the second 10 win regular season in Wake Forest history(somehow one more than Ole Miss?) and was rewarded with being named the ACC Coach of the year.

Arriving to a miserable Wake Forest roster in 2014, stripping it down, and building it up, Clawson has finally gotten the team rolling with the efficiency he’s wanted.

After winning six games total in 2014 and 2015, Dave Clawson has gone 44-29 since including a wonky 4-5 in a COVID year. Wake Forest will be competing in their sixth straight bowl, but one thing had alluded him to this point: winning in the ACC. The Demon Deacons went 7-1 in ACC play this year en route to a division title, reached the top 10 twice this year, and has had one of the best offenses in the country.

It was an absolute no-brainer for Dave Clawson to win ACC Coach of the year, and he was rightfully crowned this morning. Oh and not to remind you, but he just locked up an extension that will keep him here for a very long while. He also should seriously be in contention for the best coach in the nation this year and should garner a fair amount of votes for it.

Now, as the kids say, let’s get this bread, win the tailgate, and take home a damn ACC Championship on Saturday.

Congrats Dave Clawson

Go Deacs