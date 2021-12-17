How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1, 1-0) vs. Charlotte 49ers (5-4)

Time: 9:00pm*, Friday, December 17th, 2021

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center, 20,200 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake -9

Over/Under: 139.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 61 | NET: 34

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 227 | NET: 202

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-66

Opponent’s Best Win: Monmouth (113)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Drexel (183)

Previous Matchup: Wake 65—Charlotte 67 (2019)

Head to Head All Time: 8 wins, 3 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88% chance to win

*This game is scheduled for 9pm but is the final game of a quadruple header, so it will actually start 30 minutes after the NC State-Richmond game finishes. It could be closer to 10 or 11 depending on how long the other games go.

The Deacs are in Charlotte to take on the 49ers in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, which sounds like a preseason tournament but is really just eight teams playing a quadruple header in the Spectrum Center. This is the final nonconference game of the season for Wake Forest, so it would be great for the team to get a nice win and build some momentum for the ACC schedule, which cranks back up with Boston College on the 22nd. Charlotte got the better of Wake last time around, so hopefully the Deacs are in the mood for some revenge. Go Deacs!