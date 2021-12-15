Filed under:
Dec 15, 2021, 7:14am EST
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 4-Star Wesley Grimes Signs with Wake Forest
4-star WR signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Derrell Johnson Signs with Wake Forest
3-Star OL from Florida signs with Wake Forest
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Eli Hall Signs with Wake Forest
3-Star DL signs with Wake Forest
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: CB Andre Hodge Signs with Wake Forest
SC cornerback signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Jalen Swindell Signs with Wake Forest
3-star DT signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: Brett Griffis Signs with Wake Forest
Brett Griffis joins his brother at Wake Forest
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tate Carney Signs with Wake Forest
3-star RB signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: Jaydn Girard Signs with Wake Forest
3-star WR signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tommy Bebie Signs with Wake Forest
3 Star linebacker signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: 4-Star Demond Claiborne Signs with Wake Forest
4-star RB signs with the Deacs
December 15
2022 Early National Signing Day: CB Zamari Stevenson Signs with Wake Forest
Local cornerback signs with the Deacs