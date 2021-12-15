 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Early National Signing Day: CB Andre Hodge Signs with Wake Forest

SC cornerback signs with the Deacs

By Cameron Lemons Debro
@CamLemons_
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Wake Forest at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andre Hodge, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback out of Fort Mill, South Carolina has signed to play with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Hodge is rated as a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to the Deacs in June of 2021 and chose Wake Forest over competing offers from Army, Harvard, Liberty, App State, Marshall, Navy, and others

In his senior season, Hodge had the Gavin Holmes issue: people never threw the ball his way out of fear. 19 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovered made up his senior year

The athleticism for Hodge is off the charts though. A true 6 foot plus corner who is as fluid as he is with great ball skills doesn’t just grow on trees. Oh did I mention he was clocking 4.37 40 yard dash times this summer? Some well-needed speed at DB for Wake and I’m excited he’s a part of Deacon Nation. Welcome, Andre!

In This Stream

2022 Early National Signing Day

View all 11 stories

More From Blogger So Dear

Loading comments...