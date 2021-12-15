2022 Early National Signing Day: CB Andre Hodge Signs with Wake Forest

Andre Hodge, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback out of Fort Mill, South Carolina has signed to play with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Hodge is rated as a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to the Deacs in June of 2021 and chose Wake Forest over competing offers from Army, Harvard, Liberty, App State, Marshall, Navy, and others

A good sized Corner with excellent speed. Welcome to Wake Forest from SC Andre Hodge! #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/aZ8YneFF6q — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

In his senior season, Hodge had the Gavin Holmes issue: people never threw the ball his way out of fear. 19 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovered made up his senior year

The athleticism for Hodge is off the charts though. A true 6 foot plus corner who is as fluid as he is with great ball skills doesn’t just grow on trees. Oh did I mention he was clocking 4.37 40 yard dash times this summer? Some well-needed speed at DB for Wake and I’m excited he’s a part of Deacon Nation. Welcome, Andre!