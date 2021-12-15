2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tate Carney Signs with Wake Forest

Tate Carney, a 5-11, 198 pound running back from Mocksville, North Carolina, has signed with Wake Forest. Carney is rated as a 3-star prospect. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over Liberty

Excited to get a versatile and productive ball carrier from our home state of NC! Welcome to the Deacs Tate Carney. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/cg9IB6cvQh — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

In Tate’s senior year, he rushed for only 1,130 yards on 197 carries and nabbing 20 touchdowns, while adding 250 yards and two touchdowns receiving. During his high school career, he rushed 708 times for 4,395 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Carney is an aggressive and compact runner with good balance that just continually keeps his legs churning in order to gain extra yards. A valuable part of his game is his consistency through the air, being a willing receiver(129 catches for 1,669 yards and seven touchdowns) will serve him well moving forward. He’s a pretty good athlete than can get moved around and earn you some tough yards.