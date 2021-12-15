 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tate Carney Signs with Wake Forest

3-star RB signs with the Deacs

By Cameron Lemons Debro
@CamLemons_
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Wake Forest at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tate Carney, a 5-11, 198 pound running back from Mocksville, North Carolina, has signed with Wake Forest. Carney is rated as a 3-star prospect. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over Liberty

In Tate’s senior year, he rushed for only 1,130 yards on 197 carries and nabbing 20 touchdowns, while adding 250 yards and two touchdowns receiving. During his high school career, he rushed 708 times for 4,395 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Carney is an aggressive and compact runner with good balance that just continually keeps his legs churning in order to gain extra yards. A valuable part of his game is his consistency through the air, being a willing receiver(129 catches for 1,669 yards and seven touchdowns) will serve him well moving forward. He’s a pretty good athlete than can get moved around and earn you some tough yards.

In This Stream

2022 Early National Signing Day

View all 11 stories

More From Blogger So Dear

Loading comments...