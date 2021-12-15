2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tommy Bebie Signs with Wake Forest

Tommy Bebie, a 6-1, 200 pound linebacker from Rocky River, Ohio, has signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Bebie is rated a 3-star prospect and signed with the Deacs over competing offers from West Virginia, Bowling Green, Akron, Ball State, and others.

Just in from OHIO......a LBer who can run Sideline to Sideline! Welcome to the Deacs Tommy Bebie. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/smI3i65wTC — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

I have a soft spot for Bebie, also being a Deac who grew up in the football talented state of Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Based on a quick film review, Bebie played all over the field for his high school team. He lined up at running back, fullback, safety, and linebacker. One thing that was a commonality of his play regardless of which position was decisiveness. There are almost no false steps in Bebie’s game, showing fundamentally sound technique.

Look for Bebie to perhaps take a year of college weight-lifting to bulk up into the 220-230 ish range after one year and then make a dent into the depth chart as the Deacs have seemed to be a bit thinner at that middle of the defense spot over the last couple of seasons.