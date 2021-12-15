 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Tommy Bebie Signs with Wake Forest

3 Star linebacker signs with the Deacs

By Elijah Kim
Utah State v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Tommy Bebie, a 6-1, 200 pound linebacker from Rocky River, Ohio, has signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Bebie is rated a 3-star prospect and signed with the Deacs over competing offers from West Virginia, Bowling Green, Akron, Ball State, and others.

I have a soft spot for Bebie, also being a Deac who grew up in the football talented state of Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Based on a quick film review, Bebie played all over the field for his high school team. He lined up at running back, fullback, safety, and linebacker. One thing that was a commonality of his play regardless of which position was decisiveness. There are almost no false steps in Bebie’s game, showing fundamentally sound technique.

Look for Bebie to perhaps take a year of college weight-lifting to bulk up into the 220-230 ish range after one year and then make a dent into the depth chart as the Deacs have seemed to be a bit thinner at that middle of the defense spot over the last couple of seasons.

