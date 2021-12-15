 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Derrell Johnson Signs with Wake Forest

3-Star OL from Florida signs with Wake Forest

By Elijah Kim
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Wake Forest at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Derrell Johnson, a 6-3, 280 pound offensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida, has signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Johnson is rated a 3-star prospect and signed with the Deacs over competing offers from Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, University of Maryland, South Carolina, and others.

Johnson was also a summer commit in 2021, being one of the later additions to the class. Based on some quick film study, it’s evident that Johnson plays with a big nasty streak. He finishes his plays constantly and fared well against the great competition in the state of Florida.

Although lined up at tackle for most of the film I watched, I believe his best position at the next level is likely guard. Johnson will likely get a bit of time in the Beef Boyz developmental track, giving him time to put on good weight while staying agile and nasty. Given the continued success of Wake’s unorthodox offense requiring the lineman to give the run/pass plenty of time, it’s good to see the staff target a big lineman from Florida.

