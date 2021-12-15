2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Derrell Johnson Signs with Wake Forest

Derrell Johnson, a 6-3, 280 pound offensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida, has signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Johnson is rated a 3-star prospect and signed with the Deacs over competing offers from Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, University of Maryland, South Carolina, and others.

The Deacs got a versatile, smart, and athletic OL player who loves Football! Welcome to Wake Forest DJ Johnson from JAX, FL. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/QJWolewFMF — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

Johnson was also a summer commit in 2021, being one of the later additions to the class. Based on some quick film study, it’s evident that Johnson plays with a big nasty streak. He finishes his plays constantly and fared well against the great competition in the state of Florida.

Although lined up at tackle for most of the film I watched, I believe his best position at the next level is likely guard. Johnson will likely get a bit of time in the Beef Boyz developmental track, giving him time to put on good weight while staying agile and nasty. Given the continued success of Wake’s unorthodox offense requiring the lineman to give the run/pass plenty of time, it’s good to see the staff target a big lineman from Florida.