2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Eli Hall Signs with Wake Forest

Eli Hall, 6-3, 250 pound defensive lineman from Shelby, North Carolina, has signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Hall is rated as a 3-star prospect and chose the Deacs over competing offers from numerous other schools including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and USC per 247sports.

Another strong addition to the DL from our home state. Eli brings a unique combination of size and athletic ability. Welcome to Wake Forest Eli Hall. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/cSW0ShJO5x — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

Hall committed to the Deacs in July 2021 as one of the latest commits and despite his impressive offer list, has always been listed as a “hard commit” to the Deacs.

Based on a quick film review, Hall seems to show great athleticism and burst from his defensive end spot and looks like he has a big frame to add additional weight. In addition to his time on the defensive side, Hall also had opportunities to catch some passes as a tight end, showing a knack for getting open around the goal line.

Hall fits the theme for the relatively small class for the Deacs of quality. It’ll be interesting to see how he will fit the Deacs defense which showed considerable improvement this past season.