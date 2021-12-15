2022 Early National Signing Day: 3-Star Jalen Swindell Signs with Wake Forest

Jalen Swindell, a 6-3, 290 pound defensive lineman from Charlotte, North Carolina, has signed with Wake Forest. Swindell is rated as a 3-star prospect. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over competing offers from Louisville, Duke, East Carolina and Charlotte.

Another BIG in state pickup on the DL. Will be a physical force inside for the Deacs! Welcome Jalen Swindell. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/FnvBfsenLi — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

His senior season was cut short due to a foot injury suffered in his second game, but he will be early enrolling and good to go for the spring to begin his journey.

Swindell was an early get for Wake Forest, the third commit in the class, and he never wavered from it while Wake stuck by him and his injury. Even as a junior, his get-off and his motor are pretty high level and a year or so just getting stronger will bode well for him and his development, especially getting to campus early.