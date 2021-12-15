2022 Early National Signing Day: 4-Star Demond Claiborne Signs with Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne, a 5-10, 180 pound running back from King William, Virginia, has signed with Wake Forest. Claiborne is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 22nd RB in the 2022 class. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over competing offers from Virginia, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, amongst others.

— Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

On the season Claiborne has racked up 2,920 yards on 211 carries, accounting for 47 touchdowns on the ground alone and 52 in total. He’s had no less than 208 yards in any of the five playoff games, culminating with a masterful performance in the state championship going for 309 total yards and 4 touchdowns accounted for

There was a bit of drama leading up to this one as Claiborne spread the word that he was going to push his signing back to February and check out the likes of UVA, Virginia Tech, and Penn State out more, but an impromptu visit from the coaching staff and a good night’s sleep got him to sign today and solidify his commitment to Wake Forest