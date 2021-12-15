2022 Early National Signing Day: 4-Star Wesley Grimes Signs with Wake Forest

Wesley Grimes, a 6-2, 180 pound wide receiver from Raleigh, North Carolina, has signed with Wake Forest. Grimes is rated as a 4-star prospect, the 53rd WR in the 2022 class, and the 369th overall prospect. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over competing offers from Notre Dame, North Carolina, NC State, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

The last one is In! 12/12 today for the Deacs and so excited to get our elite playmaking instate WR Wesley Grimes in the Old Gold and Black! #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/xE2s9tT4DT — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

In his senior season at Millbrook High School, Girard has caught 87 passes for 1600 yards and 26 touchdowns.

After fending off Notre Dame, North Carolina, Tennessee, and interest from the likes of Texas, Clemson, and Arizona, Wake secured the signature of one of the biggest risers in the 2022 class. He’s able to create separation, attack the ball, and his hands are some of the best I’ve seen in a while. Grimes is such a smooth guy at wideout and he might be able to contribute sooner versus later if he can put it all together.