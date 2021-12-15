2022 Early National Signing Day: Brett Griffis Signs with Wake Forest

Brett Griffis, a 6-0, 195 pound quarterback from Ashburn, Virginia has officially signed to play for Wake Forest. Griffis is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 44th best QB in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He chose to sign with the Deacs over a competing offer from Old Dominion, though the fact that he has been committed to join his brother Mitch at Wake Forest since December of 2020 may have kept other teams from offering him.

The QB1 of the Class of 22 is IN. Welcome to Wake Forest Brett Griffis! #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/uUxLm8pFc8 — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

In his senior season at Broad Run High Schol, Griffis led his team to a 13-2 record and a trip to the Virginia Class 4 state title game. He completed over 70% of his passes this season for 2,900 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions while also adding over 1,000 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. That accumulates to around 4,000 total yards and 52 total touchdowns on the year, which is insane. Griffis threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for 1 more in the state championship game, leading the Spartans back from a 28-7 deficit in the 4th quarter. Broad Run came up just short in the final minute, falling 28-21.

Griffis is a tremendous athlete who has great speed and throws the ball very well on the run. He is definitely a dual threat QB and should fit perfectly into the Wake Forest offensive system. You can check some of his highlights below. Welcome to Deacon Nation Brett!