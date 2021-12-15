2022 Early National Signing Day: Jaydn Girard Signs with Wake Forest

Jaydn Girard, a 6-1, 175 pound wide receiver from Tampa, Florida, has signed with Wake Forest. Girard is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 147th best WR in the 2022 class. He decided to sign with Wake Forest over competing offers from Marshall, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Washington State.

Welcome to Wake Forest Jaydn Girard! A fast WR from Florida who loves to compete. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/3o1QJ2Nqgl — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 15, 2021

In his senior season at Jesuit High School, Girard helped the Tigers to a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season. The Tigers are still playing in the 2021 FHSAA Football State Championships, where they have won 4 straight games to advance to the championship game on December 18th. In his 14 games this season, Girard has caught 44 passes for 601 yards and 4 touchdowns. In his 4 year career at Jesuit, he totaled 110 receptions for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdown catches.

Based the success the Deacs have had recruiting wide receivers in recent history, it would not shock me if Girard ended up one of the best receivers in the 2022 class. Check out some of his highlights below and don’t forget to check out how he does in the championship game against Pine Forest on Saturday. Welcome to Deacon Nation Jaydn!