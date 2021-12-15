 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Early National Signing Day: CB Zamari Stevenson Signs with Wake Forest

Local cornerback signs with the Deacs

By Adam Bridgers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Wake Forest at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zamari Stevenson, a 6-0, 160-pound cornerback out of Statesville, North Carolina has signed to play with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Stevenson is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 90th best corner in the 2022 class. He committed to the Deacs in June of 2021 and chose Wake Forest over competing offers from Duke, Akron, Elon, and Georgia State.

In his senior season, Stevenson helped lead the Statesville Greyhounds to a 12-1 record as both a quarterback and a cornerback. As a QB, he completed 70% of his passes for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns and also ran for 827 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the defensive side, Stevenson finished the season with 32 tackles, 5 pass break ups and 4 interceptions. The Greyhounds won the Western Foothills Athletic Conference title and made it to the 3A State quarterfinals, where they lost to Dudley High School. For his outstanding season, Stevenson was named WFAC conference player of the year and received an invite to the Carolina Bowl. He was also named to the 2022 NCHS Blue Sheet Academic All-State Team.

Stevenson appears to be incredibly athletic and seems like he is a great fit for Dave Clawson at Wake Forest. Check out his senior highlights below. Welcome to Deacon Nation Zamari!

In This Stream

2022 Early National Signing Day

View all 11 stories

More From Blogger So Dear

Loading comments...