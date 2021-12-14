How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 1-0) vs. VMI Keydets (7-4)

Time: 7:00pm, Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 58 | NET: 31

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 236 | NET: 186

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-66

Opponent’s Best Win: Seattle (194)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: New Orleans (303)

Previous Matchup: Wake 98—VMI 71 (2013)

Head to Head All Time: 12 wins, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 87% chance to win

The Deacs are back in action tonight in what is the last buy game of the season against the VMI Keydets. This should be a pretty high scoring game, as both teams like to run up and down the court and shoot the 3-pointer. The Keydets are currently 2nd in the NCAA in 3-point attempts per game (34.0), 3rd in the 3-point makes per game (12.6), and 2nd in 3-point attempt rate, with 54% of their field goals coming from beyond the arc. That means the Deacs are going to need to do their best to run VMI off of the three point line as much as possible. Go Deacs!