Alondes Williams’s Triple Double Leads Wake Forest Past USC Upstate

The Deacs keep right on rolling with a 79-53 win over the USC Upstate Spartans to improve to 9-1 on the season. Wake definitely showed some signs of rust early in their first game in a week—and after exams—scoring just 29 first half points on 38% shooting. The Deacs got back into rhythm as the game progressed, scoring 50 points in the second half to win by 26 points.

The big story in this game was senior Alondes Williams. Williams finished the game with an impressive 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists to give him the first triple double for a Wake Forest player since some guy named Tim Duncan did it back in 1996. Williams becomes just the 7th player overall and the 2nd player in the ACC to achieve a triple double this season. That is one heck of an accomplishment for the senior transfer. It was great to see his teammates cheering him on as well.

Outside of Williams, the Deacs got key contributions from Dallas Walton and Carter Whitt. Walton followed up his impressive game against the Hokies with another solid performance; the senior finished the game with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 assists while shooting 75% from the floor. Whitt added 16 points off the bench and caught fire late in the game, hitting on 4-7 from beyond the arc. No other Wake Forest player scored in double figures.

This was not a perfect game for Wake Forest, but they continued to share the ball well (18 total assists) and play solid defense despite the fact that their shots were not falling early in the game. The Deacs held the Spartans to 33% shooting from the floor and 24% shooting from beyond the arc while forcing 15 turnovers, which was a big reason why they won this game in blowout fashion. Wake is back in action on Tuesday at 7pm to take on the VMI Keydets. Go Deacs!