How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 1-0) vs. USC Upstate Spartans (2-6)

Time: 7:00pm, Saturday, December 11th, 2021
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)
TV: RSN/ACC Network Extra
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -25
Over/Under: 144
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 59 | NET: 31
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 334 | NET: 301
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 83-60
Opponent’s Best Win: South Carolina State (332)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: NC Central (341)
Previous Matchup: Wake 72—USC Upstate 47 (207)
Head to Head All Time: 1 win, 0 losses
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95% chance to win
After a couple of tough opponents, it is time for the annual post-exam buy games, where the Deacs will take on some of the weaker opponents on the schedule in USC Upstate and VMI. Wake is a heavy favorite in this game, so they should not have any trouble taking down the Spartans. In fact, Wake should be able to win the next 4 games pretty easily, as the highest rated team they play in that span is Boston College at 115. After that, things will start getting a little bit harder as ACC play truly begins. Go Deacs!
