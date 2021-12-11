How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 1-0) vs. USC Upstate Spartans (2-6)

Time: 7:00pm, Saturday, December 11th, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: RSN/ACC Network Extra

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -25

Over/Under: 144

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 59 | NET: 31

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 334 | NET: 301

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 83-60

Opponent’s Best Win: South Carolina State (332)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: NC Central (341)

Previous Matchup: Wake 72—USC Upstate 47 (207)

Head to Head All Time: 1 win, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95% chance to win

After a couple of tough opponents, it is time for the annual post-exam buy games, where the Deacs will take on some of the weaker opponents on the schedule in USC Upstate and VMI. Wake is a heavy favorite in this game, so they should not have any trouble taking down the Spartans. In fact, Wake should be able to win the next 4 games pretty easily, as the highest rated team they play in that span is Boston College at 115. After that, things will start getting a little bit harder as ACC play truly begins. Go Deacs!