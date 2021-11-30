How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Time: 9:00pm Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -1.5

Over/Under: 143

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 92 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 40 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: NW wins 73-71

Opponent’s Best Win: Georgia (172)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Providence (66)

Previous Matchup: Wake 58—NW 65 (2016)

Head to Head All Time: 0 wins, 1 loss

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win

Wake is finally back in the ACC-B1G Challenge, and they get to play the late night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. After a not so great showing against LSU the last time out, the Deacs will hopefully get things back on track tonight. Northwestern is 5-1, but they also happen to have the 349th easiest schedule in the nation so far according to KenPom, so it is hard to say whether or not they are actually any good. This is another great test for the Deacs, so let’s give them a real home court advantage and help them get the win. Go Deacs!