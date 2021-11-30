 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wake Forest Football Lands 15 Players on All-ACC Team

More accolades for this team

By Cameron Lemons Debro
NC State v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After finishing the season 10-2 with an ACC Atlantic title, yes you read that right and man is it awesome to say that, the All-ACC teams were announced today, and there wasn’t a shortage of Wake Forest players on either side of the ball. Here’s a quick rundown of who made the cut:

First Team

  • Wide Receiver A.T. Perry
  • Left Tackle Zach Tom
  • Kicker Nick Sciba

Second Team

  • Quarterback Sam Hartman
  • Wide Receiver Jaquarii Roberson
  • Defensive Tackle Miles Fox
  • Safety Traveon Redd

Third Team

  • Left Guard Sean Maginn

Honorable Mention

  • Tight End Brandon Chapman
  • Right Guard Loic Ngassam Nya
  • Center Michael Jurgens
  • Defensive End Rondell Bothroyd(woo buddy this one was a snub)
  • Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor
  • Cornerback Caelen Carson
  • Linebacker Luke Masterson

Congratulations to these young men on their accomplishments this season and receiving this honor. Now let’s go win an ACC Title on Saturday

