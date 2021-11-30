Wake Forest Football Lands 15 Players on All-ACC Team

After finishing the season 10-2 with an ACC Atlantic title, yes you read that right and man is it awesome to say that, the All-ACC teams were announced today, and there wasn’t a shortage of Wake Forest players on either side of the ball. Here’s a quick rundown of who made the cut:
First Team
- Wide Receiver A.T. Perry
- Left Tackle Zach Tom
- Kicker Nick Sciba
Second Team
- Quarterback Sam Hartman
- Wide Receiver Jaquarii Roberson
- Defensive Tackle Miles Fox
- Safety Traveon Redd
Third Team
- Left Guard Sean Maginn
Honorable Mention
- Tight End Brandon Chapman
- Right Guard Loic Ngassam Nya
- Center Michael Jurgens
- Defensive End Rondell Bothroyd(woo buddy this one was a snub)
- Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor
- Cornerback Caelen Carson
- Linebacker Luke Masterson
Congratulations to these young men on their accomplishments this season and receiving this honor. Now let’s go win an ACC Title on Saturday
Loading comments...