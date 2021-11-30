Wake Forest Football Lands 15 Players on All-ACC Team

After finishing the season 10-2 with an ACC Atlantic title, yes you read that right and man is it awesome to say that, the All-ACC teams were announced today, and there wasn’t a shortage of Wake Forest players on either side of the ball. Here’s a quick rundown of who made the cut:

First Team

Wide Receiver A.T. Perry

Left Tackle Zach Tom

Kicker Nick Sciba

Second Team

Quarterback Sam Hartman

Wide Receiver Jaquarii Roberson

Defensive Tackle Miles Fox

Safety Traveon Redd

Third Team

Left Guard Sean Maginn

Honorable Mention

Tight End Brandon Chapman

Right Guard Loic Ngassam Nya

Center Michael Jurgens

Defensive End Rondell Bothroyd(woo buddy this one was a snub)

Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor

Cornerback Caelen Carson

Linebacker Luke Masterson

Congratulations to these young men on their accomplishments this season and receiving this honor. Now let’s go win an ACC Title on Saturday