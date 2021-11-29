Monday Morning Hot Takes: Boston College

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the 2021 Atlantic Division Champions. What a fun season this has been for Wake Forest, as the Deacs have hit 10 wins and will play for an ACC Championship for just the second time in ACC history. As always, it’s time to completely overreact to everything we saw in the Wake game and the rest of college football this weekend. Please keep in mind that these are just the opinions of a fan who doesn’t really know that much about the sport of football and likes to complain.

I really have just one take this week because I’m so happy that Wake Forest is playing in the ACC Championship game.

The Deacs did not look sharp to finish the season. I know, I know, Wake won the Atlantic Division and they are heading to the ACCCG after beating a Top 25 NC State team and stomping Boston College this weekend 41-10. That being said, lets do a quick comparison of the first 8 games and the last 4 games. In the first 8 games, Wake Forest averaged a little over 5 penalties per game for 46 yards and turned the ball over 0.88 time per game. That is one of the reasons the Deacs shot out to 8-0 and found themselves in the top 10 this season. In the final 4 games of the season, the Deacs averaged 7.25 penalties for 66 yards and turned the ball over 2.25 times per game. Those are the stats you want to see go down as the season progresses, not up. Now obviously the competition in those final 4 games was a little tougher, but turnovers and penalties are mostly just mental/discipline errors that really shouldn’t depend on the opponent. Those extra 20 yards in penalties per game and the 9 total turnovers in the final 4 games are a little concerning, and the Deacs need to get back to playing disciplined football if they want to win the ACC.

Feel free to drop any takes you have from this week or the entire regular season below, and I hope to see a large quantity of Wake fans in Charlotte this weekend!