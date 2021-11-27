Recap in Haiku: Wake Forest Destroys Boston College, 41-10, Headed to ACC Championship vs. Pitt

Wake Forest is good

Clawson earned the money, man

Respect this team, y’all

After a SLIGHTLY close first half, Wake Forest utterly dominated Boston College, holding BC to less than 70 yards of offense in the last 30 minutes and taking advantage of constantly incredible field position. If not for A.T. Perry slipping in the end zone, it wouldn’t have even been that close, and Sam Hartman had an incredible day, becoming only the 9th ACC quarterback ever and the first in Demon Deacon history to pass for 34+ yards in a season. Listen, I know Kenny Pickett is an incredible quarterback, and he deserves the shine he’s getting, but Sam Hartman gives him a run for his money. The Wake Forest football team was a well oiled machine aside from a couple of early drives, but once they got into rhythm, this thing was absolutely over on both ends.

And it’s icing on the cake that Coach Clawson is going to be here for the foreseeable future. I’m gonna say this. Win or lose against Pittsburgh, Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons absolutely delivered this season. They went from good to great.

On to the title fight. Go Deacs.

—SF