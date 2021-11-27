How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) vs. LSU Tigers (6-0)

Time: 7 pm Friday, November 27th, 2021

Location: Niceville, Florida (Raider Arena, 2,442 capacity)

TV: CBSSN

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +7

Over/Under: 144

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 90 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 20 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: LSU wins 76-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Belmont (66)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 110—LSU 76 (2016)

Head to Head All Time: 2 wins, 1 loss

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 26%

After a pretty frustrating overtime win last night over the Oregon State Beavers, the Deacs are back in action in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic to take on the LSU Tigers. The Tigers will be the first top 25 KenPom team Wake has faced this season, so they are going to need to be much better than they were last night to get the win. If they play like they did in the first half against the Beavers, they should have a shot to win this one. If they play like they did in the second half, they will be in danger of getting blown out of the gym. Let’s see which teams shows up. Go Deacs!