Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1) vs Boston College Eagles (6-5, 2-5)

Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (Alumni Stadium, 44,500 capacity, AstroTurf)

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake -5.5 (movement on Game Day)

Over/Under: 64

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 27—BC 24 (2019)

Opponent’s Last: 23-26 loss to FSU

Weather Forecast: 39 degrees with 20 mph winds

The final game of the 2021 regular season has snuck up on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It’s for the ACC Atlantic, a chance to dethrone Clemson, and berth in the ACC Championship Game to face the Pittsburgh Panthers. Wake will feel a little bit of disappointment after having a legitimate argument for the CFP but winning 9 games with a chance for 11 should still be considered a great season for the Deacs.

The Boston College Eagles are unfortunately a bit short-handed with the flu ravaging their team. Let’s hope for a quick recovery for their players as they have likely secured a bowl game with 6 victories.

As always, Go Deacs!