BSD Staff Predictions: Boston College Eagles

Prediction Record Name Winner Spread O/U Name Winner Spread O/U Adam 10-1 5-6 5-6 Cam 9-2 6-5 10-1 Elijah 10-1 6-5 6-5 SF 9-2 6-5 6-5

Game Info

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Spread: Wake -4.5

Over/Under: 64

Adam: Wake 45—BC 28 | Wake -4.5 | Over

I think the Deacs know what is on the line in this game, and they are going to come out and play accordingly. After back to back games against two of the best defenses is the nation, the Wake Forest offense is going to remember just how easily they had been scoring points against average teams. I was more worried about the BC game when QB Phil Jurkovec returned from his injury, but it appears he is not close to 100% because he was absolutely awful in BC’s loss to Florida State. The only thing that really worries me about this game is the weather. The wind is obviously going to affect the team that throws the ball deep more, and that has been Wake’s big advantage against most teams this season. The weather could give an advantage to the team that has the better running game, and as everyone knows, our defense can give up 300 yards on the ground to just about any team. The Deacs just need to take care of the ball, limit penalties, and play the way they have played for the 10 weeks this season. Let’s get this done.

Elijah: Wake 42—BC 28 | Wake -4.5 | Over

It’s easy. Win and the Deacs are in for the ACC Championship game. With BC going through the flu ravaging their roster, the Deacs can’t get complacent after losing two of their last three.

Ultimately, the Deacs end up winning handedly, securing their berth in the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2006. Wake Forest wins, 42-28.

Cam: Wake 45—BC 27 | Wake -4.5 | Over

SF: Wake 41 —BC 24 | Wake -4.5 | Over

41-24 Deacs. Yeah, I don’t see this thing being close. For all the doom saying in the aftermath of the Clemson game, I’m not especially worried here. We’re getting several bodies back (I believe), we’ve already won in the Carrier Dome, and NC State absolutely housed BC, and FSU almost sleepwalked to a win that was nowhere near as close as the final would indicate.

Average: Wake 44—BC 27 | Wake -4.5 | Over

It looks like everyone feels pretty good about this one, especially since BC has been hit with the flu. Just win baby. Go Deacs!