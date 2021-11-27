How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1) vs Boston College Eagles (6-5, 2-5)

Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (Alumni Stadium, 44,500 capacity, AstroTurf)

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake -4.5

Over/Under: 64

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 27—BC 24 (2019)

Opponent’s Last: 23-26 loss to FSU

Weather Forecast: 39 degrees with 20 mph winds

This is it. It is the final game of the 2021 regular season and this one is for all the marbles. If the Deacs win, they are in the ACC Championship Game, where they will face the Pitt Panthers. If they lose, Wake will have finish with a good, yet disappointing season that will probably be remembered more for choking at the end than being ranked in the top 10 multiple times and winning 9 games. Time to find out if the Deacs have truly gone from good to great. Go Deacs!